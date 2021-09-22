Recipe for a Sweet Mac And Cheese Treat in honor of National White Chocolate Day.

When we think of chocolate, the first thing that comes to mind is rich brown-colored milk chocolate, or dark chocolate if you’re concerned about your health. White chocolates differ from other types of chocolate in that they have a milkier flavor. When compared to milk chocolates, they feature a larger percentage of milk solids, which gives them a dazzling white hue.

For those who are unfamiliar, producing white chocolates entails combining cocoa butter, vanilla extract, and milk solids until a smooth, creamy, and soft batter is achieved, which is then chilled overnight to set.

However, the wonderful part about white chocolates is that they can be used in a variety of recipes to bring out the best in them.

On the occasion of National White Chocolate Day on September 22, here is a cult favorite meal, Mac & Cheese, made with fine white chocolate.

Recipe for White Chocolate Mac and Cheese (Courtesy: Popsugar.com)

Ingredients:

1/2 pound large elbow macaroni

2 cups milk

1 cup half-and-half

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, grated

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 cup white chocolate chips

6 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons sage leaves, chopped

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 pound Brie

1/2 pound white sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Procedure:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil with the pasta. Cook for 5-7 minutes after adding the pasta. To halt the cooking process, strain the pasta and run it under cold water. Clean the pan with a damp cloth. Heat the milk, half-n-half, nutmeg, and pepper in a small saucepan over low heat until foam forms. Turn off the burner but leave the pan on the stove to continue cooking later.

Melt two tablespoons of butter in a separate pot over low heat. Add the sage when the milk begins to bubble and heat until it turns crisp and golden-brown in color. Turn the stove off, but leave the pan on the heat.

In a stockpot over low heat, melt 4 tablespoons butter. Whisk in the flour for 2 minutes, or until a smooth paste forms. Stir in the milk mixture in 1/4 cup increments, being careful not to overheat it. To avoid lumps, stir constantly as you gradually add the milk.

Cook for another 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens and becomes smooth. Whisk in the brie and cheddar cheeses until smooth.