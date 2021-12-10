Recent Issues With The Pearl Harbor Water Crisis Have Created Confusion and a Call For The EPA To Intervene.

After other officials couldn’t decide whether the water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is safe to drink, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz called on the Environmental Protection Agency to take the lead.

A spokesman from the US Navy alerted Ernest Lau, manager and chief engineer for the Board of Water Supply, on Wednesday that a considerable amount of diesel fuel was found in samples from one of its water shafts. After drinking their tap water, several service members and their families reported feeling sick with symptoms such as cramping and vomiting.

However, because the water was not drawn directly from the Navy’s well, the testing does not prove the water is tainted, according to Navy officials.

The same Navy representative who had called the agency earlier tried to “downplay” the results, Lau told the Associated Press.

“‘Wasn’t the water in the pipe you took the sample from coming out of that shaft?’ I asked that person. Where did the diesel originate from if it wasn’t coming from the shaft?'” Lau remarked.

Schatz said in a statement on Thursday that he wanted the EPA to take the lead on water sample collecting and testing, as well as the crisis’ public communication.

“We can’t afford another day where the Navy and state and county agencies dispute on whether the drinking water is safe,” he said.

Water from a well near the underground fuel tank complex atop an aquifer that has been the source of several fuel leaks over the years tested positive for petroleum last week.

The state health agency said on Wednesday that diesel fuel levels in samples collected at one of the Navy’s shafts were more than quadruple the Hawaii health department’s drinking water regulations.

The Navy, on the other hand, stated that the sample did not originate directly from the Navy’s well and that it did not indicate contamination.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, this caused Honolulu Board of Water Supply officials to dispute the results and call for more monitoring to discover the source of the pollution and determine which way the contaminated groundwater beneath the Navy’s tanks is flowing.

The Navy did not respond to the Board of Water’s request for information. This is a condensed version of the information.