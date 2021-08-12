Recap of the Love Island 2021 recoupling: Who is in the villa with whom?

On last night’s episode, the Love Island cast got a text message instructing them to assemble around the firepit for a shock recoupling.

The females needed to choose which boy they wanted to marry. The boy who was not chosen would be thrown off the island.

In her speech to her fellow islanders, Kaz reconnected with Tyler, affectionately referring to him as “Ty Ty.”

Faye’s behavior on Love Island has resulted in 25,000 complaints to Ofcom.

Millie stated that she “fancies the pants off of him” and that she “can’t wait to see what life is like for them on the outside.”

Liberty reconnected with Jake, adding, “I feel like he’d fit in with my pals on the outside as my boyfriend.”

After returning from Casa Amor, Chloe chose to stay with Toby, claiming that he was a completely new person.

After a rocky few days, Faye and Teddy reconnected.

Girl who is single Mary has chosen a new boy. “I feel like I’ve known him for a lot longer than I have,” Aaron says.

Priya paired up with bombshell Brett, claiming she could “look into his eyes all day” in a startling change of events.

Matthew was booted from the island because he was single.

He laughed it off and told the Islanders, “Life is an adventure.” There are highs and lows.”