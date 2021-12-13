Recall of Minute Maid Juice in eight states due to the presence of metal bolts or washers.

Due to the risk of a foreign object, the Coca-Cola Company is voluntarily recalling around 7,500 Minute Maid goods in eight states.

According to Food Safety News, the foreign object in question might be a “metal bolt or washer” in 59-ounce cartons of the juice flavors “Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch.”

In a statement to Fox News, a Coca-Cola representative said, “We took this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality goods to the people who enjoy our beverages.”

The recalled products were marketed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was also designated as a “Class II,” which means that the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects or where the risk of substantial adverse health consequences is distant” when used or exposed to a violative product.

The recalled items have a shelf life of 2022, which has sparked concerns about the prospect of them being stored in households.

This is the beverage behemoth’s second recent recall.

A recall was issued in late November for some 12-ounce Coca-Cola and Sprite cans owing to the possibility of foreign matter.

Below are the universal product codes.

“Date codes Jan0422 NP, Batch 0010323455 and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010259344” are included in 4,125 cases of Minute Maid Berry Punch, 59 fl. oz.

“Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346” includes 2,375 cases of Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade, 59 fl. oz.

“Date Code: JAN0522 NP, Batch: 0010323454” contains 975 cases of Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 59 fl. oz.

12-ounce Coca-Cola cans: AUG 1522 WM B. Date Code:

12-ounce Coca-Cola cans: AUG 1522 WM C. Date Code:

12 oz. Sprite cans: AUG 1522 WM B. Date Code: