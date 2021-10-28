Recall of Aromatherapy Spray Linked to Deadly Bacteria affects Walmart stores in 18 states.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked an aromatherapy room spray to a rare and dangerous strain of bacterium, prompting Walmart to issue a list of its shops in 18 states that are affected by the recall (CDC).

The Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones was recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) last week. A CDC examination into four cases of melioidosis, an infectious disease caused by the “rare and severe” bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, prompted the recall. The bacteria can be lethal, and two of the people whose diseases are currently being investigated by the CDC have died.

The CDC discovered the germs in a sample of one room spray bottle located in the house of one of the melioidosis patients who died, according to the CPSC. The CDC has not yet confirmed the cause of the diseases, according to the CPSC, and is continuing its investigation.

Walmart announced in a press release on Tuesday that it has halted sales of the product after learning of the CDC’s results. The room spray was recalled in six scents: lavender and chamomile, lemon and mandarin, lavender, peppermint, sandalwood and vanilla, and lime and eucalyptus. According to a CPSC press release, the sprays were sold online and in Walmart locations from February to October of this year.

Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones is being recalled by Walmart. Two deaths have been linked to a rare and dangerous bacteria. https://t.co/kXGj4hAJjs Full recall notice: https://t.co/kXGj4hAJjs pic.twitter.com/QJpwGQ1eDX — October 25, 2021, US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) Customers who bought the sprays were encouraged to return them to the shop where they were purchased, according to Walmart’s announcement on Tuesday. Walmart also identified the particular retail locations where the sprays were distributed, revealing that the sprays were marketed in 18 states. Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin were among the states with stores.

Walmart stated in a statement that it had removed all remaining room spray bottles from shop shelves and had started an investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.