Rebekah Vardy debuted a new appearance, which her followers adore.

Rebekah Vardy, a model and media personality, rushed to Instagram last night to show off her new hairstyle, which her admirers adore.

The 39-year-old, who is married to Leicester F.C player Jamie Vardy, shared two photographs of her new hairstyle on Instagram.

In the photographs, Rebekah can be seen sitting on the floor, posing for a mirror selfie to show off her new bobbed hairstyle.

The former is the case. The I’m a Celebrity candidate chose to wear a beige vest top and white trousers for the images.

After opting to cut her long brunette locks, she labeled the photo “chop.”

Many of her Instagram followers congratulated her on her new look.

“Omg love love love the new hair,” one fan exclaimed, while another added, “Love it on you.”

Nicola Mclean, a fellow model and media personality, also commented on Rebekah’s picture, adding, “Omg I loveeeee.”