Realiti Courson has filed a lawsuit against the deputies who she claims fired rubber bullets at her during a panic attack.

Realiti Courson, a former inmate in a Kansas jail, filed a lawsuit against deputies who she said shot her with rubber bullets and a flash grenade while she was having a panic attack.

Courson, 25, was in an isolation cell at the time of the incident in 2019. She sued former Sheriff Randy Henderson, Shawn McClay, a jail captain, jail deputies Jake Harrison, Cody Blake, and Kaitlyn Hazell, and the Reno County Commission last month through the proxy of an attorney.

Courson was singled out by the deputies because she is black, according to the lawsuit. It was also claimed that after Courson’s attorney contacted the Reno County sheriff’s department about the event, the sheriff’s department persuaded the local prosecutor to prosecute Courson with three felonies.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Reno County Undersheriff Shawn McHaley said the agency would not comment on an ongoing litigation. On Friday, a county spokesperson did not respond to queries from The Wichita Eagle seeking comment.

The deputies claimed they used the flash grenade and rubber bullets because Courson was “non-compliant,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that “the amount of force utilized in this case was highly disproportionate to the necessity to apply force or maintain discipline,” noting that Courson was alone in a cell and posed no threat to anyone.

The lawsuit claims that “imprisoned dogs are offered better treatment than Realiti was given when she was stunned and shot while caged in a jail.”

In March, Courson was found not guilty of her charges.

Courson was serving a 30-day sentence for breaking her parole in August 2019 when she was wrongly accused of bullying other inmates and entering other inmates’ cells without authorization, according to the lawsuit.

Deputies told her she was being taken to an isolation cell later that night, but they gave her different justifications.

Courson, who had a history of anxiousness and mental health issues, hit and kicked her cell door twice, rang the buzzer, and covered the security camera. She was experiencing a panic attack, according to the lawsuit, but deputies believed she was having a “temper tantrum.” When Courson failed to comply with deputies’ orders to “cuff up” inside her cell, Harrison fired a flashbang round into it, which made a “deafening sound” and. This is a condensed version of the information.