Real Princess Diana Quotes That Echo Pablo Larran’s Royal Horror Story in “Spencer”

Spencer, a film starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and directed by Pablo Larran, depicts a royal family Christmas as a twisted fairytale.

There are hallucinations of dead queens, a falling stairway in an abandoned building, and a scary scarecrow to name a few horror movie staples. Meanwhile, employees at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II’s Norfolk home, are watching the unhappy princess’s every move with disapproval.

The film’s opening title card characterizes it as “a fable based on a genuine tragedy,” yet many of the scenes appear to be based on Diana’s own first-hand experiences of royal life.

Bulimia was a problem for Princess Diana.

Because of the work the chickens put in to lay the eggs, Prince Charles (played by Jack Farthing) orders his wife not to bring her supper back up.

“Continues the future king,” he says “They all went out of their way to bring you breakfast. Please respect them by not regurgitating it all into a toilet bowl before the church bells ring.” Diana later admits in the movie that she didn’t eat dessert at dinner because “it would have been wasted on me anyway.” This parallels Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC Panorama interview, in which she claimed that the royals had accused her of squandering food.

“You have to realize that when you have bulimia, you’re really humiliated of yourself and you despise yourself, so—and people think you’re wasting food—so you don’t discuss it with people,” she told journalist Martin Bashir.

She said, ” “‘I assume you’re going to squander that food later on?’ was all it was. And that was a lot of pressure. Because it was my release valve, of course I would.” The Bashir interview, however, has been called into question when a BBC investigation revealed that the Panorama crew forged documents in attempt to gain Diana’s trust.

The interview, according to Prince William, presented a false narrative and should not be aired again this year.

Princess Diana’s Royal Protocol

Staff at Sandringham, particularly fictional equerry Major Alistair Gregory, are shown clipping Stewart’s Diana’s wings (played by Timothy Spall).

She is given outfit suggestions, admonished not to be late, and chastised for undressing with the curtains open. She is also dissatisfied. This is a condensed version of the information.