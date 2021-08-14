Real Madrid issues a statement in response to reports that they want to join the Premier League.

Real Madrid has denied claims that they had investigated the possibility of entering the English Premier League.

According to a report in the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, club officials have been considering leaving La Liga following a further breakdown in ties with La Liga executives over the recent £1.8 billion private equity deal that Spain’s top flight inked with CVC Capital Partners.

That deal, which Real Madrid and Barcelona both opposed and were permitted to opt out of at the last minute, would have hampered their chances of getting the European Super League (ESL) plan off the ground in the future due to contractual concerns with audiovisual rights if they had gone with CVC.

La Liga and Real were already at odds over the ESL, a scheme that was nixed barely 48 hours after it was unveiled in April and had Liverpool as one of the 12 founding clubs.

According to the Catalan daily newspaper, Real president Florentino Perez is considering a move to the Premier League, while data on the German Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A has also been prepared.

According to the report, “Real Madrid intends to explore ways to verify the viability of ceasing to compete in La Liga and entering another foreign championship,” one that would “best suit their claims due to the power of their clubs, their enormous international projection, and the great economic benefit they obtain from their television rights.”

Given the seismic effect such a relocation would have on the European landscape, it’s difficult to imagine such a move being permitted in the future.

Real Madrid has responded by calling the allegation “fake” and an attempt to “disturb” the club.

“Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it claims that our club studied the possibility of moving from LaLiga to the Premier League, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd, and impossible, and that it only intends to disrupt, once again, the day to day operations of our club,” the club said in a statement.