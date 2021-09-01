Real Madrid could be surprised by Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe, and the ‘sporting project’ pitch.

For years, the name Kylian Mbappe has floated through Liverpool’s hallways.

The Reds were first probed about interest in the then-Monaco forward back in 2017.

Mbappe was the target of love for the big fish in the Ligue 1 pond, Paris Saint-Germain, when he was 18 years old and had risen to prominence in an upwardly mobile and appealing Monaco side.

The French giants were not the only ones interested, and Liverpool was mentioned as a possible destination for a young youngster with the world at his feet four years ago.

Senior individuals at Liverpool, to the amazement of some who inquired at the time, declined to dismiss the links outright, instead indicating that their hat was ready to be tossed into the ring if encouragement was offered.

PSG, though, would invariably obtain the services of Europe’s most in-demand kid, securing an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal of a staggering £166 million.

Mbappe is still the most sought-after youth on the continent after four years.

And, perhaps most importantly, he is poised to become the hottest free agent in all of sports next year.

Can a thrifty Liverpool reasonably expect to be part of the chase for Mbappe as he enters the final year of his contract in Paris as the transfer window passes at Anfield?

Have Liverpool been putting money aside for a full-fledged charm assault in the coming months?

Insiders at Anfield are well aware of the ongoing ties, even if they have come from various corners of the continent and have not always been exactly true.

Back in April, a source told The Washington Newsday that an upcoming agreement between RedBird Capital and club owners Fenway Sports Group “doesn’t imply we’re going to buy Kylian Mbappe this summer.”

Klopp has been directly questioned about Mbappe several times in the last two years, and The Washington Newsday was one of just a few publications in the room when the subject was posed to the Liverpool manager first hand in late. “The summary has come to an end.”