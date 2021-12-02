Real and fake Christmas trees are up to 30% more expensive this year.

According to the Associated Press, American buyers should expect to pay 30% more for their Christmas tree this year due to weather and supply issues, which have pushed up the prices of both genuine and synthetic trees.

Extreme weather has harmed tree growers, according to Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, an industry trade group. “It’s a double whammy—weather and supply chain issues are crippling the industry,” she explained. “Floods, fires, smoke, drought, and harsh weather conditions have wreaked havoc on growers.” Heat records and wildfires in Oregon and Washington, the country’s two most important tree-growing states, have had an impact. Because trees might take up to ten years to mature, Warner couldn’t say how many less trees there will be this year. Furthermore, a dearth of truck drivers makes transporting the trees more difficult and expensive.

Clogged ports and a shortage of truck drivers are delaying shipments and hiking prices in the fake tree industry. Balsam Hill’s chief operating officer, Caroline Tuan, told the Associated Press that the company’s trees are around 20% more expensive this year and have fewer variety.

“We have to transport our items across from our manufacturers [in China], which has proven really difficult,” Tuan explained. “All of this has had an effect on us, and as a result, we have less trees to sell as an industry.” Warner’s recommendation: “Early shopping is a good idea. Buy anything you like if you see it.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Owner Dale Pine and his nephew Stacy Valenzuela of Crystal River Christmas Trees in Alameda, California, struggled to get enough trees to sell at their tree property in Alameda. During the triple-digit heat wave in Oregon, several of its suppliers lost trees.

“For a while, everything was looking quite bleak,” Valenzuela added. “You’re on the phone every day, checking, ‘Hey, you got anything?’ If you do, please send it to me.’ It’s been a lot of labor to have these trees planted this year.” This year, Crystal River had to hike pricing due to rising costs of trees, labor, and truck delivery, according to Valenzuela.

Ian Steplowski, an Alameda native, came to the Crystal River property with his wife and two small children to purchase a Silvertip tree. This is a condensed version of the information.