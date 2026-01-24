Reading Introduces Emissions-Based Parking Charges for Polluting Vehicles

Starting February 2, 2026, drivers in Reading, England, will face a new parking fee system based on the carbon emissions of their vehicles. The initiative, introduced by the Reading Borough Council, aims to reduce air pollution and improve public health by targeting higher-emission cars. It will apply to on-street pay-and-display parking and residents’ parking permits, while off-street parking at private homes remains unaffected.

Parking Fees Linked to CO2 Emissions

The revised parking fees will be determined by the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) a vehicle emits per kilometer. A sliding scale has been introduced, with vehicles emitting more than 151 grams of CO2 per kilometer facing higher charges. According to council estimates, roughly 50% of vehicles in Reading fall into the lowest emissions category, meaning their parking fees will remain unchanged. Around 25% of vehicles, with slightly higher emissions, will see a small increase in parking costs. The remaining vehicles, particularly older petrol and diesel models with emissions above 151g/km, will face the most significant hikes.

This initiative, announced on January 23, 2026, is part of the local government’s broader environmental strategy. The council has emphasized that the new fees are aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality for residents’ health and well-being. The system sorts vehicles into six emission categories: 0-150g/km, 151-170g/km, 171-190g/km, 191-225g/km, 226-255g/km, and above 255g/km. While electric and hybrid vehicles will still incur parking charges, these will be significantly lower compared to high-emission models.

Reading Borough Council has acknowledged that the changes may affect drivers of older, higher-emission vehicles. However, the council argues that the long-term benefits of improved air quality and public health outweigh the temporary inconvenience. “This is about creating a healthier environment for everyone,” the council reiterated in public statements.

Residents with electric or more efficient hybrid vehicles will still pay to park but will see a notable reduction in charges compared to those with older, less efficient cars. Homeowners with off-street parking, such as private driveways or garages, will not be affected by the new regulations.

The council has been transparent about how drivers can check the emissions rating of their vehicles. By visiting the DVLA website and entering a vehicle’s registration number, motorists can determine which emissions group their vehicle belongs to and anticipate any potential increase in parking costs.

This move is part of a growing trend across UK towns and cities to introduce economic incentives designed to encourage motorists to transition to more sustainable, lower-emission vehicles. While Reading is not the first to implement such a policy, its clear structure and direct link to emissions are seen as a model for other areas considering similar measures.

As the February 2 deadline approaches, some drivers are already assessing their options. While some may be unhappy with the added costs, others see the initiative as a necessary step toward a greener, healthier future for the town.