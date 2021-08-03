Readers who want e-scooters outlawed think death is only a matter of time.

Following a recent regulatory modification, readers have labeled e-scooters as “hazardous.”

Riders will only be able to park their e-scooters in designated zones as of yesterday, according to Voi, which manages the system under an arrangement with Liverpool Council.

The rule change comes after worries regarding the safety of e-scooters in the city were raised.

READ MORE: Woman becomes ill after discovering a dog that was so badly injured that medics couldn’t tell what breed it was.

“At Voi, safety is our number one priority,” Voi said in a statement to consumers. It is our goal to make the streets as safe as possible for everyone.

“Starting today (August 2nd), you’ll be able to park our electric scooters only in Mandatory Parking Zones (MPZ).

“Right now, you may choose from over 800 Mandatory Parking Zones across the city! And every week, there are a slew of new ones.”

However, other residents believe the new restriction is insufficient and that the scooters should be “totally eradicated.”

Tracy Clark commented on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page, “Ban them.” They’re a threat, and some people don’t care where they dump them.

“I saw a young kid put his back in town around Williamson Square the other day and knock four people over, just leaving them sitting on the floor waiting for someone to fall over.”

“Need to be completely removed says they can try to eradicate traffic only thing they will eradicate is poor pedestrians trying to jump out of the road to avoid them,” Jo Bagot continued.

“These are definitely being used by persons who aren’t old enough. To put it mildly, it’s dangerous.”

“I’ve lost track of the number of these I’ve nearly run over traveling to and from work,” Philip Francis D’Ambrogio stated.

“They bounce around the room without respect for anyone else and without wearing helmets. It’s only a matter of time before someone dies on the road.”

“Totally negates the goal of traveling around the city freely, and the enormous fines if not parked correctly have made the scooters less enticing… or maybe that is the point,” said a fourth person, Joanne Hamilton.

“Rather than blaming individuals for not parking them properly and fining them more than £30, confess they weren’t the best idea.”

However, not everyone agrees. “The summary has come to an end.”