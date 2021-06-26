Readers respond to the’savage and degenerate’ shovel attack in the city center.

ECHO readers have expressed their amazement after video emerged of a street altercation in the heart of Liverpool’s clubland yesterday evening, in which two people were hit with a shovel.

The shocking camera footage shows a man repeatedly hitting people with a shovel, with one person lying in a pool of blood on the floor in chaotic scenes.

Just before 7 p.m. yesterday, police were alerted to allegations of an altercation involving a group of guys on Fleet Street in Liverpool city centre, and two individuals have subsequently been arrested in connection with the disorder.

The event was captured on video and has now gone viral, showing people being smacked in the head by a man wielding what seems to be a spade or shovel amid chaotic surroundings.

Before returning to the van, the man with the spade appears to smack the individual laying on the ground with the tool.

In the raw tape, people can be heard yelling, “Oh my God, what are you f****** doing?”

The tumultuous situations on social media and in the comments section of the ECHO website have enraged ECHO readers.

Smally202020 said, “These types of clips are why I keep away from town and stick to my local.” MT72 said, “Savages and degenerates.”

“I love my city, but I stopped going to town two years ago because there were too many jerks out there that wanted to hurt or murder you,” Mark69 stated.

“It’s gone downhill, and I value my life more than these idiots do, so I’d rather stay home safe,” he continued.

“Regular fueled up Friday night around town,” BobbySpinks stated.

Others expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent wave of violent acts since the lockdown was lifted.

“The way people act these days makes me realize how lovely it was in lockdown with the pubs shut,” Flora Pettyy said.

“Lockdown get back in that house you wrongins like that outdoors image what they’re up to inside,” Danny Jenius Pa’idin added.

"Can't enjoy the nightlife these days because there are too many troublemakers," Steven John Atkin explained.