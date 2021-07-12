Readers criticize racial remarks directed by England players following their defeat at Euro 2020.

Disgraceful tweets addressed to certain England players following last night’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final have been blasted by ECHO readers.

After Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka missed penalties in last night’s shoot-out at Wembley, racist tweets and other cruel social media messages were directed at them.

“Social media companies must step up and take accountability,” the FA stated in a statement.

Following England’s Euro 2016 defeat to Italy, there were no arrests in Liverpool’s city core.

More than 1000 messages were deleted by Twitter, which also denounced “abhorrent racial abuse directed towards England players.”

“We will continue to take action when we find any Tweets or accounts that violate our policies,” the statement continued.

“We have aggressively engaged and continue to communicate with our partners across the football community to seek methods to collectively confront this issue, and we will continue to do our role in limiting this abhorrent behavior – both online and offline,” says the statement.

“We aim to delete dangerous information as quickly as possible and encourage people to utilize the tools we give to prohibit abuse,” Facebook, which also owns Instagram, said.

“No one should have to face racial harassment in any setting, and we don’t want it on Instagram.

“Last night, we immediately banned comments and accounts aimed at England’s footballers, and we’ll keep taking action against individuals who break our rules.

“In addition to our efforts to remove harmful content, we advise all players to enable Hidden Words, a feature that ensures no one sees abuse in their comments or direct messages.

“Nothing will solve this problem overnight, but we are committed to preventing abuse in our community.”

Readers of the ECHO expressed their outrage at the internet harassment of the young players.

“This is a disgrace,” Brian Walker stated. This was England’s best team in 55 years, and the young players made all of us proud to be British. These players make me very proud.”

“Disgusting behavior!” Rhea Duffy commented. I hope the lads don’t pay attention to the racist, disgusting fans! They should be ashamed of themselves and punished as well! England did a fantastic job.”

“This is really awful,” Pauline Davies said. “Be proud of your squad no matter what.” Win or lose, it doesn’t matter. The summary comes to a close.