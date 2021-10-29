Readers are appalled at a ‘atrocious’ attack on a dog.

CCTV footage of a guy kicking and trampling on a dog in a garden shocked the public.

Calum Turner, 25, of Antonio Street, Bootle, appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 21 to be sentenced after pleading guilty to kicking and assaulting a dog named Mochi.

Turner is seen grappling and kicking out at something moving around on the ground in the horrifying two-minute CCTV video, which is masked by the camera’s perspective.

Turner then takes a handle from a push toy and uses it to hit down repeatedly before stamping and kicking in the same direction.

The 25-year-old then rises, and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog named Mochi appears from the shadows and sprints across the garden.

Inspector Joanne McDonald aided the RSPCA investigation and met with the police on Friday, July 2 at the residence where the incident occurred on Lewisham Road, Norris Green.

“I viewed the CCTV footage of the beating before going to the area,” she added. I noticed a man, Mr Calum Turner, who appeared to be striking, kicking, and smacking a dog for an extended period of time.

“The fence appeared to be blocking the view, but the dog obviously rushed away from the area where Mr Turner was seen near the conclusion. It was heartbreaking to watch, and I was worried for the pets on the property.” Inspector McDonald stated why they were visiting the premises and requested that the canines be examined by a veterinarian.

“After the dogs were loaded into my van, Mr Turner approached me and stated he had repeatedly hit Mochi with a soft toy because he believed he had attacked their other dog Mitzee,” she added.

“He then admitted that he had his arms around Mochi and was screaming at him, and that he had gone too far.”

The two dogs, Mochi, five years old, and Mitzee, twelve weeks old, were then taken to a veterinarian for an examination, where they were found to be bright and alert.”

