Read the Full Andrew Cuomo Impeachment Report on Harassment, a Book Deal, and Nursing Homes.

On Monday, the New York State Judiciary Committee released its findings on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment probe, which included evidence of the former three-term governor’s alleged wrongdoings.

Cuomo “engaged in many incidents of sexual harassment” by “creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misbehavior,” according to the investigation, which was carried out on behalf of the committee by New York City-based law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

These charges, which were outlined in detail by New York Attorney General Letitia James in her August 3 report, allude to claims made by 11 different women that Cuomo participated in inappropriate grabbing, kissing, and sexual comments while in office. The political fallout from these claims was a major factor in his departure on August 24.

Apart from the assault allegations, the State Judiciary Committee also asked Davis Polk to investigate into Cuomo’s alleged undercounting of nursing facility fatalities during the epidemic, as well as his suspected theft of government funds while working on a $5.2 million book deal. Cuomo “used state money and property, including Executive Chamber staff, to create, publish, and promote his Book regarding his management of the COVID-19 situation,” according to the investigation. “Was not completely forthcoming” about the number of nursing home patients who died as a result of COVID-19, he added. Cuomo “used the time” of various state employees while writing his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to the committee. Certain state officials were revealed to have attended meetings with publishers, written portions of the book, and assisted in its promotion. One state official texted Davis Polk, saying their work on the book “was jeopardizing the official’s capacity to work on COVID-related things.” Cuomo violated the Joint Committee on Public Ethics regulation that “no State property, persons, or other resources may be employed for activities linked with the book” by allowing employees to carry out these efforts during normal working hours, according to the report. In addition to misusing state funds, the report claimed that Cuomo’s administration changed a Department of Health report to reflect a larger number of nursing facility deaths than was previously reported. This is a condensed version of the information.