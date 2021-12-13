Reactions to Elon Musk’s selection as Time’s Person of the Year include: ‘Offensive,’ ‘Well Deserved,’ and more.

Elon Musk was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Monday, prompting a flurry of reactions.

Musk, the world’s richest man, is best known as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. In addition, he developed a sizable social media following and a celebrity persona.

Time magazine commented, “Musk has spent a lifetime battling the detractors; now, it appears, he’s finally in a position to put them in their place.”

In 2021, he secured a contract with NASA to send American astronauts to the moon, hosted Saturday Night Live, and signed a deal with Hertz to add 100,000 Teslas to its fleet, according to the magazine.

“Person of the Year is a sign of impact, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and maybe life outside Earth too,” Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal remarked.

Musk, on the other hand, has become a divisive figure. Many people turned to social media to express their feelings on Musk being named Person of the Year by Time, with many congratulating him on his achievement.

“Congratulations on being named @Time Person of the Year, @elonmusk!! I owe @SpaceX a debt of gratitude for safely delivering myself and my @inspiration4x crew to orbit and back. Thank you for improving civilization on and off the planet!” Dr. Sian Proctor, an astronaut, wrote about it.

Congratulations for being named @Time Person of the Year, @elonmusk!! I owe @SpaceX a debt of gratitude for safely delivering myself and my @inspiration4x crew to orbit and back. Thank you for promoting civilization on and off the planet!

“Elon Musk is a deserving recipient of Time Magazine’s Person of the Year award. The haters are desperate for him to be a villain “Johnna Crider penned this piece.

I'm thankful for the nice people in this world, like @elonmusk, who told me once.