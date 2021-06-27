Reaction to Matt Hancock’s resignation: “an unmitigated tragedy”

Following the resignation of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a Merseyside MP has stated that the NHS’s numerous “severe difficulties” will not go away.

Mr Hancock resigned as Health Secretary earlier today, a day after video evidence emerged of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office in violation of coronavirus regulations.

Last month, images and video revealed Mr Hancock in an embrace with assistant Gina Coladangelo, and the Health Secretary was under pressure to resign over the violation of social-distancing guidelines.

Former Chancellor and Home Secretary Sajid Javid will succeed Matt Hancock as Health Secretary, according to Downing Street.

Following Mr Hancock’s resignation, Bootle MP Peter Dowd has stated that the NHS’s numerous problems would not suddenly vanish.

“The epidemic exposed exactly how amazing the NHS was, but it also revealed its numerous faults,” Mr Dowd told the ECHO. Mr Hancock presided over underfunding and bad planning, which resulted in those failures.

“We all watched the disgusting scenario in which hospitals were unable to give personal protective equipment to their employees, and there are so many more difficulties, such as the millions of individuals currently on the waiting list for non-urgent surgery.”

“There is a labor shortage in the NHS, and there is no plan in place to address it. So, while Mr Hancock has left, the problems he presided over remain.”

Mr Dowd stated that he believes Mr Hancock “did the right thing.”

“Yes, although he should have gone yesterday,” he said. During the pandemic, he implemented social distancing measures that were rightfully followed by the majority of individuals across the country.

“Yes, they caused suffering, such as the anxiety of not being able to see grandchildren and elderly relatives in nursing facilities.”

“In light of these claims, Mr Hancock had to leave.”

Matt Hancock should have been fired before resigning.

Councillor Richard Kemp, leader of Liverpool's Liberal Democrats, said: "The fact that Hancock took 36 hours to resign and that Johnson refused to sack him shows the lack of morality within the.