R&B Singer Arrested for Keeping Starved Dogs In Crates Partially Filled With Water and Feces.

Police discovered 15 malnourished dogs living in kennels that were partially filled with water and feces at an R&B singer’s New Jersey home, and he was jailed on animal cruelty charges.

According to the New York Daily News, Hillsborough Township police were called to the house of 44-year-old Jaheim Hoagland on Monday for a report of a “puppy in distress.”

Officers reported finding six dogs in the driveway when they arrived. One of the dogs was discovered in a kennel full with water, lifeless. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the dog had to be put down afterwards.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Prosecutor’s Office said, “Defendant Hoagland was placed under arrest for an unrelated Somerset County Violation of Probation Warrant, as well as two active Municipal Court Warrants from Hillsborough Township and Newark, New Jersey.”

According to the statement, more dogs were discovered in horrible conditions in separate containers that were “partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces.” Police heard more barking coming from inside the house while responding to the animals located outdoors and waiting for Animal Control Solutions officials to arrive.

“An additional nine dogs were discovered inside the property in various states of emaciation, with no access to food or water,” the Prosecutor’s Office added.

Long Hill Kennel in Hillsborough received all 14 surviving dogs. Two of them, however, had to be brought to an AnimERge veterinarian first since they needed immediate treatment due to their bad health.

Twelve mixed breed Pitbull Terriers, including the dog that was later euthanized, two American Staffordshire Terriers, and one mixed breed Boxer were found by police.

Hoagland’s hits include “Put That Woman First,” “Anything,” and “Fabulous.” “Ghetto Classics,” his 2006 album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The musician was arrested and charged with third-degree animal cruelty and refusal to provide adequate care to an animal at the Somerset County Jail. His case is still being heard in court.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Chief Humane Officer at (908) 575-3353 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323, according to police.