Ray Quinn, who won the X Factor, has left show business to work as a carpet fitter.

Ray Quinn of the X Factor has a radically new appearance now that he has left his celebrity behind.

Ray, from Childwall, came in second place on the talent show in 2006, behind winner Leona Lewis, and became noted for his jazz and swing-style singing.

He also made British music history by becoming the youngest male artist to debut at number one on the UK album chart without ever having recorded a single.

Honey G from the ITV show X Factor is unrecognizable six years later.

Following his meteoric rise to prominence as a result of his performance on the show, he went on to compete in Dancing on Ice twice, winning the celebrity skating competition in 2009 and the All Stars show in 2014.

Ray later appeared in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, portraying right-wing fanatic Jonny Baxter.

Ray was starring in a play at Liverpool’s Royal Court when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Instagram

Later, the former actor and singer disclosed that he had been working as a courier for Hermes.

In an interview with The Mirror, he said: “I didn’t want to sit around wallowing in self-pity.

“It just wouldn’t let up. You can load up to 150 parcels into your vehicle and go from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“At the time, it helped put food on the table, although it was stated that I was earning £11.40 per hour… I wasn’t really on that much.” Ray has since joined his brothers Darren and Robin in the family business as a carpet fitter.

He claimed he hopes to make his father proud in his latest job attempt after his father died of illness in November 2020.

The performer stated: “When I initially started, I wore my father’s old outfit to work. ‘You can work your way out of anything,’ he’d always said.” Ray recently completed a carpet fitting job on Brookside Close in Liverpool, where his career began, and said he was “humbled” to return.

He stated, ” “It was the most humbling experience I’d ever had. Reminiscences of happy times flooded back.”