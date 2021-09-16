Rather to comply with the mandate for vaccinations and testing, a teacher resigns.

According to rumors, a teacher in Illinois has resigned because to COVID vaccination and weekly testing requirements.

According to The Daily Herald, the senior Arlington Heights teacher elected to resign as a result of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s August regulations for educators.

According to the newspaper, officials verified that the South Middle School teacher gave his notice on Tuesday. On Friday, September 24, it would go into effect.

At a school board meeting on September 23, officials will formally examine the resignation.

According to The Daily Herald, the teacher’s name has not been revealed.

A parent in Arlington Heights School District 25 (D25) named Todd Witherow stated he learned of the teacher’s resignation via email. He’s since established a petition in support of educators’ right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine.

“On September 13, D25 received a resignation letter from a well-respected 30-year teacher at South Middle School due to the state demand for teachers to be vaccinated,” the petition states.

“During our leadership’s well-coordinated, extraordinary effort in February of this year, every D25 employee who wished to acquire a vaccination had the option. ‘The number of vaccinated employees is extremely high,’ said [Superintendent Dr. Lori Bein] at a Board meeting in July.

“The vaccine is widely available and free of charge. It is reasonable to presume that any D25 employee who has not yet been vaccinated does so for personal, religious, or medical reasons.”

“The legislation supports our teachers and our board in guaranteeing that our teachers are not targeted, discriminated against, segregated, or potentially dismissed due to their personal decision,” the statement said. The state has no power to impose this obligation and force teachers to report their failure to comply to the [Illinois State Board of Education].”

The Change.org petition “Support D25 Teachers’ Rights” garnered 333 signatures as of Thursday morning, out of a total of 500.

Arlington Heights School District 25 has been approached for comment by this publication.

Vaccine mandates have polarized Americans, with many saying that they infringe on their right to privacy.

Six employees in a maternity unit in upstate New York chose to resign rather to get vaccinated, forcing the hospital to halt delivering infants.

