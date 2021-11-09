Rather than paying detainees minimum wage, a private prison suspends its work program.

According to the Associated Press, a Washington state private jail has decided to halt its Voluntary Work Program after a court determined that the detention center must pay its employees the $13.69 state minimum wage instead of the $1-a-day rate it had been paying for years.

GEO Group, the prison’s operator, utilized immigrant detainees to provide services at its Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, that State Attorney General Bob Ferguson stated were “essential to keep the facility running” in his winning appeal. Laundry, food preparation, and facility cleaning were among the responsibilities.

The court ruled that because the detainees were detained at a private, for-profit facility, GEO Group was not entitled to the protection provided by state law, which permits “state, county, or municipal” detention facilities to pay their voluntary workers less than the minimum wage.

“A significant victory for workers’ rights and fundamental human dignity,” Ferguson said of the verdict. However, now that the program has been discontinued and detainees are unable to accomplish these activities, the prison’s living circumstances have begun to deteriorate.

According to the Associated Press, Brazilian Jose Soares has been detained in the center for the previous two years. During this time, he worked cleaning bathrooms and buffing floors for $1 per hour. Soares, two other detainees, and activists who monitor the institution told the Associated Press that the jobs that Soares and others used to undertake are no longer being done.

In a phone conversation from the center, Ivan Sanchez, a 34-year-old inmate from Jalisco, Mexico, said, “It was really gross—nobody cleaned anything.” “Nobody sweeps or mops, so we pick up after ourselves. The guards said that cleaning the toilets was not their responsibility…. Because of this, there was a lot of hatred between the detainees and the officers.” According to the Associated Press, detainees’ loss of $1 earnings has made it more difficult for them to buy food at the center’s commissary. They say they can no longer afford to supplement the, what they believe to be, poor meals provided by GEO, therefore they’re much more hungry than before.

