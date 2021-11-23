Rather from answering if he has had the COVID vaccine, Arizona Attorney General asks a reporter if they have an STD.

At a news conference with officials of Phoenix police and firefighter unions, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked a reporter whether they had an STD rather than answering if he had received the COVID vaccine.

When a reporter queried Brnovich, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate, the subject was deemed “inappropriate” by his press secretary. “Have you had an STD?” Brnovich questioned the reporter after waving her off. “The question should be, where does it stop if you accept or cede this jurisdiction to the federal government?” Brnovich went on to say.

The press conference was called to discuss Brnovich’s and Phoenix police and fireman unions’ objections to President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. According to The Associated Press, the unions recently joined a lawsuit brought by Brnovich to overturn the vaccine mandate after Phoenix’s city manager demanded that all employees be vaccinated by Jan. 18 in order to comply with the mandate.

Officials in Phoenix cited the city’s federal contracts as evidence that it must follow Biden’s policy. A rule from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) that would require firms with more than 100 employees to test unvaccinated workers on a regular basis has been halted by a federal appeals court.

The requirement, according to Brnovich, is an abuse of Biden’s power.

The vaccine mandate, according to Bryan Willingham, a Phoenix fireman and executive vice president of the United Phoenix Firemen Association, will drive people to leave their employment, overworking the remaining firefighters.

“These people must not be lost to the community. They can’t do it, “Willingham expressed his thoughts. “If we lose these people, we will not be able to weather the personnel issue.” Willingham stated that he is speaking up for the firefighters he represents, not debating the vaccine’s efficacy.

On Monday, two Republican members of the Arizona Corporation Commission proposed fining regulated utilities up to $5,000 per violation if they enforce COVID-19 vaccination for their employees.

Commissioners Justin Olson and Jim O’Connor, who are both running for the Republican Senate nomination, want the five-member panel to examine the new rule at their next open meeting in mid-December. They are concerned that regulations mandated by the Biden administration will force companies like Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power to comply. This is a condensed version of the information.