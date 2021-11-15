Rates of the Real Living Wage have been raised.

More than 300,000 workers will see an increase in salary after increased rates for the Real Living Wage, a voluntary rate paid by thousands of firms, were revealed.

The new hourly rate will be £11.05 in London and £9.90 elsewhere, representing a 20p and 40p increase, respectively.

The Living Wage Foundation, which determines the rates, claims that around 9,000 firms throughout the UK currently pay the wage, which is higher than the official National Living Wage of £8.91 per hour for adults, which will climb to £9.50 in April.

Since the foundation began its fight 20 years ago, higher-rate workers have received more than £1.6 billion in additional wages.