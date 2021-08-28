Rashida Tlaib Slams SCOTUS Decision on Eviction Moratorium as “Gross,” Protecting the “Rich” Rashida Tlaib Slams SCOTUS Decision on Eviction Moratorium as “Gross”

Rashida Tlaib, a member of Congress, condemned the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday evening to reverse the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium, calling it “gross” and “partisan.”

In a tweet, Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, accused the Supreme Court of preserving “the interests of the rich & corporations at the price of working people.”

“The Court’s gross, partisan decision will throw millions out of their homes in the middle of a surging pandemic,” she wrote.

Congress must act immediately. https://t.co/qKJnE43rEN

August 27, 2021 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib)

Tlaib and more than 60 other House Democrats signed a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging them to act to keep the eviction ban in place until the outbreak is over. The coming eviction catastrophe, according to the letter, is an issue of public health and safety that requires immediate legislative action.

The letter stated, “Allowing an eviction crisis to take hold will only destroy the advances we’ve made and put our recovery further out of reach.”

Without the eviction moratorium, the COVID-19 virus will spread faster, resulting in more deaths and “community-wide stress.”

Other progressive MPs have slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling as well.

Cori Bush, the Missouri Democratic congresswoman who organized a sleep-in on the steps of the US Capitol to urge the Biden administration to extend the moratorium before it expires on August 1, wrote on Twitter that Congress must act immediately “for every unhoused or soon to be unhoused person in our districts.”

“We spent five days outside the Capitol. Rain. Heat. Bush wrote, “Cold.” “They’re wrong if they think this biased verdict will stop us from trying to keep people in their homes.”

