Rashford is supporting a drive to encourage parents to sign up for summer holiday clubs.

In a film endorsed by player Marcus Rashford, parents are encouraged to sign their children up for summer holiday clubs with meals.

Before the summer break, the Food Foundation charity has released a film to increase awareness of the Government’s £220 million Holiday Activities and Food Programme for children across England.

The campaign has received backing from England and Manchester United player Marcus Rashford, as well as Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of the Leon restaurant chain.

It comes as a survey revealed that 30% of parents of school-aged children are concerned about feeding their children over the summer vacation.

This is especially true for parents whose children receive free school meals (FSMs), with 49% of them concerned about feeding their children during the summer vacation.

According to the poll, 24 percent of parents with school-aged children have heard of the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) program.

Less than half of parents with children on FSMs – who are eligible for free spots on the program – are aware of the program (43 percent).

The holiday program aims to help children who have been disproportionately affected by the epidemic by providing a secure and supportive atmosphere in which they may study, be active, eat well, and make friends.

“I know all too well how difficult the holidays can be for families that are struggling,” Rashford said.

“Knowing that their children have a safe place to go, where their minds can be developed, and where they are assured at least one meal a day is such a weight off their shoulders.”

Mr. Dimbleby, the National Food Strategy’s independent head, said: “The Holiday Activities and Food initiative is a huge step forward in terms of boosting what’s available to children throughout the holidays.”

“It will mean that children and young people who receive free school meals will not only not go hungry when the school day is over, but will also eat healthily and have fun.

