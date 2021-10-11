Rare Six-Legged Double-Headed Turtle Species Hatched

Two new turtles have arrived at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts, which is part of the New England Wildlife Centers. Because they share the same shell, they won’t take up too much room.

The wildlife center announced on its Facebook page that a diamondback terrapin with two heads and six legs had hatched.

“This is a disorder known as bicephaly, and it is an uncommon aberration that can occur as a result of both genetic and environmental factors influencing an embryo throughout development,” the post explained. “‘They’ hatched from a protected nesting location in Barnstable and were taken to the hospital for assessment by the Barnstable Department of Resources.” On Facebook, you can see posts, images, and more.

The turtles have a protected area on one of the beaches in Barnstable, Cape Cod, according to Katrina Bergman, CEO of New England Wildlife Centers, who spoke to The Washington Newsday. The turtles are taken to the wildlife center when they hatch and are cared for until they acquire weight.

“They’re in jeopardy in Massachusetts,” Bergman said. “Part of it is due to the threat to their habitat, and part of it is due to the fact that they are a tasty food for birds.” While the turtles, called MaryKate and Ashley, share some body parts, they have some body parts that act independently, according to the post. Many animals with this rare ailment don’t live long, but the wildlife center’s staff is optimistic because they “continue to be bright and active.” The post stated, “They are eating, swimming, and gaining weight every day.” “It’s impossible to get inside these two’s thoughts, yet they appear to work together to manage their surroundings.” MaryKate and Ashley are working nicely together, according to Bergman of The Washington Newsday. Researchers discovered that they worked effectively together after a supervised deep water swim.

Diamondback terrapins can be found from Massachusetts all the way down the Atlantic coast to southern Texas, according to National Geographic. The turtles require brackish water, which has a higher saline content than freshwater but is less saline than most marine settings.