Rare print of the United States Constitution sells for $43 million, shattering the previous record set by the da Vinci book.

Sotheby’s broke the record for the greatest money paid for a document or book at auction when an original printing of the United States Constitution sold for $43.2 million.

During the auction, the anonymous user outbid a group of 17,000 cryptocurrency investors. The document is one of only 13 known copies of the Constitution that have survived since its signing in 1787, breaking Bill Gates’ previous record. The billionaire paid $30.8 million for Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Leicester in 1994.

In a statement, Selby Kiffer, Sotheby’s senior international specialist for books and manuscripts, stated, “Tonight’s auction of an exceedingly rare and essential printing of the Constitution was a colossal and momentous occasion.”

Another original copy of the document is held by the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. David Brigham, the company’s chief executive, spoke to The Guardian about the significance of the transaction.

“The monetary value is what the market thinks it is,” he said, “but this auction and the interest in it indicates something far deeper – the intrinsic value of the US Constitution and the fact that it continues to be the force that holds this nation together.”

The underbidder has been detected, despite the fact that the winner has not been identified. The ConstitutionDAO, a group that sought to raise funds to bid on the Constitution, issued a statement in response to their defeat. They, on the other hand, accepted it in stride and were optimistic that other DAOs would follow suit.

“We still made history today with ConstitutionDAO,” they declared, “even though this wasn’t the outcome we hoped for.” We believe that this is the largest crowdfund for a tangible thing that we are aware of, whether in crypto or fiat.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The copy that was auctioned was one of only two that were in private hands.

S. Howard Goldman, a real estate developer and collector, bought this edition of the Constitution for $165,000 at auction in 1988.

The proceeds from Thursday’s auction will go to Dorothy Tapper Goldman’s foundation, which was created by Goldman’s widow to advance the study of constitutional ideas.

The auction result, according to Kiffer, demonstrates how important the Constitution is “not only in America but for global democracy.”

DAO stands for decentralized autonomous organization, a sort of blockchain-based community-run business.

“We showed the world what crypto and web3 can do,” ConstitutionDAO tweeted late Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.