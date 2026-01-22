Rare Portrait of Robert Burns Unveiled After 220 Years

A rediscovered portrait of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, is being displayed for the first time after a staggering 220 years. The artwork, created by Sir Henry Raeburn, had been lost to history until its unexpected discovery in Surrey, England, in March 2025.

The painting, which was commissioned in 1803 and had vanished without a trace, was found during a routine house clearing. It was subsequently auctioned in London for £84,320, including the buyer’s premium, and purchased by Burns enthusiast William Zachs. Zachs, the director of the Blackie House Library and Museum in Edinburgh, has loaned the portrait to the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it will be on public display free of charge until Burns Night on January 25.

New Immortal Memory of Burns

Following its initial exhibition in Edinburgh, the portrait will be moved to the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway, South Ayrshire, starting July 21. Experts who examined the piece after its discovery confirmed its authenticity, affirming that it was indeed the lost portrait that had eluded art historians for over two centuries.

The painting is based on another earlier image of Burns, painted by Alexander Nasmyth in 1787. It depicts Burns not just as a renowned poet but also as a proud Scotsman whose legacy, according to Zachs, will “endure ’till a’ the seas gang dry’.” Zachs emphasized that the discovery provides a fresh visual connection to Burns, enhancing the poet’s iconic status.

Lesley Stevenson, a senior conservator at the National Galleries of Scotland, praised the work for its “expressive, seemingly effortless brushwork” and the portrait’s warm palette and soft lighting. The painting’s naturalistic approach to Burns highlights the genius behind Raeburn’s craftsmanship, making it a significant addition to Scotland’s cultural heritage.

Duncan Thomson, former keeper of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, described the rediscovery as “of enormous significance,” linking the poet to Scotland’s greatest portrait artist. He noted that Raeburn’s unique portrayal of Burns captures the intellectual depth and emotional warmth that defined the poet’s work, adding another layer to the legacy of the iconic Scottish figure.