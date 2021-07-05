Rare photos shot within the clock towers of the world-famous Royal Liver Building

The Royal Liver Building, a 322ft, Grade 1-listed structure that began as offices in 1911, has become an icon of the city.

On July 2, Time Team host Sir Tony Robinson went behind the scenes at the clock towers to commemorate its 110th anniversary.

The much-loved historian and actor also took a panoramic guided tour of the Royal Liver Building (RLB360), which included a new digital projection on the clock tower walls that told the story of Liverpool’s rich history.

Since its inception in 2018, the trip has received over 35,000 guests from all over the world.

It brings you into the historic clock tower, which, from the 15th floor, has a panoramic view of Liverpool City Region and the Waterfront Port.

Rare images of the inner workings of the clock’s mechanisms were taken during the actor’s visit.

The clocks are the world’s largest electronically-driven clocks, and they were installed on June 22, 1911, at 1.40 p.m., to coincide with King George V’s coronation.

On the two towers, there are four clock faces in total: three on the west tower and one on the east tower.

Gent & Co, the clockmakers, devised and built a â€ waiting train movementâ€TM mechanism for these timepieces.

The clock face was utilized as the table for a banquet in November 1910 to honor British engineering and the completion of the project.

Electronic chimes were set in the clock towers as a memorial to members of the Royal Liver Friendly Society who died during World War 1 and World War 2, according to the Royal Liver Building 360 Tour.

The Liver Building’s four clock faces are each 25 feet broad, which is two feet larger than the clock tower of the Houses of Parliament in London, which was erected in 1859.