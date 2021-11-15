Rare November tornadoes hit the Northeast, causing wild storms and unanticipated damage.

Over the weekend, the Northeast United States suffered an unusual run of severe weather, with at least nine tornadoes causing serious damage.

Tornadoes are quite unusual in this area, especially in November. Connecticut had its first tornado in November in 70 years.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a tornado reached 90 mph in Stonington, a small hamlet of around 950 inhabitants on the border of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Three EF-0 tornadoes struck Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

[Survey Findings] We have confirmed two tornadoes in extreme SE Connecticut from last night.