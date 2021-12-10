Rare Footage of a Strange Sea Creature With a See-Through Head [Video].

MBARI, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, published a new video of a strange sea monster with a translucent head on Thursday. The fish, which has been identified as a barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma), is extremely rare.

During an expedition of the research vessel Rachel Carson in Monterey Bay off the coast of California last week, a remote-operated vehicle acquired the footage. According to a report from CNET, aquarist Tommy Knowles and his team were aboard MBARI’s R/V Rachel Carsonto going gather jellies and comb jellies for the Aquarium’s upcoming “Into the Deep” show when they noticed the species.

The creature’s see-through head and bright green eyes were visible in the footage.

“Despite logging over 5,600 dives and recording over 27,600 hours of footage with MBARI’s remotely operated vehicles Ventana and Doc Ricketts, we’ve only observed this fish nine times,” the organization said.

The barreleye lives in the ocean’s twilight zone, between 2,000 and 2,600 feet deep, according to MBARI. The creature’s eyes scan upwards to identify its food, which are mainly little crustaceans ensnared in siphonophores’ tentacles. The two small indentations on its face are olfactory organs, which are similar to nostrils.

The barreleye can swivel its eyeballs beneath the dome of translucent tissue, according to MBARI experts.

During a study expedition in the Gulf of Mexico last month, a team of experts captured footage of a gigantic rare sea creature. The unique species was recognized as a bigfin squid, which possesses enormous fins and eight arms as well as a pair of tentacles, as the name suggests.

The organism was discovered during the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s “Windows to the Deep 2021: Southeast ROV and Mapping” trip. When the team discovered it about 7,820 feet beneath the ocean surface in the western Atlantic Ocean, off the southeastern United States, they were exploring through uncharted deepwater zones.

When the team was approaching the West Florida Escarpment, they noticed the creature drifting by the ROV (remotely operated vehicle).

According to NOAA’s official website, previous sightings of these critters — just 20 so far – were as deep as 15,534 feet below the ocean’s surface.