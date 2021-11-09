Rare coins worth up to £1000 could be hiding in plain sight in your home.

Some of the most valuable and unusual coins from the United Kingdom have been unveiled, and a few of them might be worth a considerable fortune.

Rare coins can be quite valuable, with some recently selling for up to £1000.

In the last twenty years or so, the coins and notes used in this country have undergone significant changes.

In today’s UK, more than 30 billion coins are estimated to be in circulation.

The most expensive coins, however, are those with a low mintage number – that is, just a small number were produced – or those with a mistake.

A rare £2 coin sold for £500 in the United Kingdom, and there are still few in circulation.

Lord Kitchener, a British war figure, is depicted on the coin.

The Royal Mint issued it seven years ago to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of World War I.

The Washington Newsday has reported on a number of additional rare coins selling for far more than their original value in recent months:

Last month, one of the rarest 50p coins in the UK sold for £170, yet many more are still in circulation.

On the ‘tails’ side of the coin, a design of London’s Kew Gardens appears, while the Queen’s face appears as usual on the other. With only 210,000 copies in circulation, the price reflects its rarity.

The coin was released in 2009 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the opening of Kew Gardens in 1759, and there are only 210,000 in circulation, according to The Mirror.

Collectors value this coin and others because of their rarity in compared to conventional coins, with the Kew Gardens 50p frequently topping lists of the rarest 50 pence pieces.

Checking the webpage is now different. The typical price range for the Kew Gardens 50p being sold, according to Coin Hunter, is between £150.89 and £161.50.

A 50p coin might be valued up to £60, but it’s one of the most difficult to come by.

The Royal Mint issued the EC 50p in 1992 and 1993 to commemorate the completion of the Single Market and the United Kingdom's presidency of the European Union.