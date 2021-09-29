Rare Baby White Rhino Born at Drive-Through Safari: ‘We’re in AWWW’

A rare southern white rhino was born at Lion Country Safari, a drive-through safari in Florida, on World Rhinoceros Day. The calf is a “pretty huge item in the conservation realm,” according to park officials.

In a Facebook post announcing the rhino’s birth, the safari wrote, “We’re in AWWW.” The calf was photographed in the park’s maternity section with its mother, according to the photos attached to the social media post.

The calf, called Aziza, means “precious,” is mother Anna’s second child and the 37th rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari since 1979, according to a press statement. Her birth was described as a “important” aspect of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Program, which is a “national effort to save this endangered species from extinction,” according to officials.

“This species was on the verge of extinction in the 1970s, with less than 1,000 individuals left on the planet,” Lion Country Safari stated in a statement. “Today, there are an estimated 20,000 white rhinos, thanks to multi-national joint breeding and preservation activities, and each new birth contributes to their continued conservation.”

According to Lion Country Safari, white rhinos are the “most abundant” of the five rhino species. The IUCN Red List classifies black, Sumatran, and Javan rhinos as critically endangered. Indian rhinos are endangered, and white rhinos are on the verge of extinction. Nonetheless, the white rhino may be endangered.

In fact, the other subspecies of white rhino, the northern white rhino, is extinct in the wild, according to this webpage. Armed guards safeguard the last two individuals, both female.

According to the IUCN, there are 10,080 southern white rhinos left in the wild, although their number is declining. Births like Aziza’s secure the species’ survival through conservation measures.

“Lion Country Safari is home to 14 White Rhinos—11 females and three males—and is a proud member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums [AZAWhite ]’s Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan [SSP],” according to Lion Country. “If wild dangers grow, the SSP assures that a genetically sound population of White Rhinos survives.”

Guests can still catch a glimpse of Aziza, who is currently spending some much-needed quality time with her mother. This is a condensed version of the information.