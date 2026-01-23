Rare 50p Coin Sells for Over £160 After Bidding Frenzy

In an unexpected turn of events, a rare 50p coin has fetched an eye-popping £160.21 after a heated bidding war on eBay earlier this month, far surpassing its estimated value. Originally believed to be worth around £140, the 2009 Kew Gardens 50p coin proved to be much more valuable than anticipated, with its final sale price exceeding the original estimate by more than 320 times.

The coin, produced to mark the 250th anniversary of the Kew Gardens’ opening, features an intricate design of the famous Chinese Pagoda located at the Royal Botanic Gardens. On the reverse side, it bears the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Mint issued approximately 210,000 of these 50p coins in 2009, making them a relatively rare find for collectors.

Bidding Battle Pushes Price Sky-High

Initially listed at just £1, the coin quickly gained attention, sparking a fierce 26-way bidding contest. As the auction progressed, the price soared to a final bid of £160.21. With an additional £4.79 for postage and packaging, the buyer paid a total of £165. This windfall marks a significant gain for the seller, who had stumbled upon the coin in their garden.

Although the Royal Mint released a reissued version of the coin in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 50p piece, it typically does not hold the same value as the original. Coins from the 2019 release, which feature the same design, have been known to fetch prices between £70 and £80 on the secondary market, still a worthwhile sum for a humble 50p piece.

If you happen to come across one of these rare coins, it could be well worth checking the date to ensure it’s from the original 2009 release. While the 2019 version does not command as much attention from collectors, the original Kew Gardens coin remains a prized find for those lucky enough to stumble upon it.