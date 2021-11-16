Rapper followed girl on Merseyrail train after doing sex act in front of her.

On a Merseyrail train, a convicted rapist pushed a girl into a row of seats and performed a sex act next to her before following her and repeating the act.

Last year, Stephen Lequesne sat next to a 16-year-old girl on a train from Liverpool to Ormskirk, touching his genitals while he sat close to her.

The girl was so terrified of being hemmed in by Lequesne’s legs on the opposite seat that she missed her own stop and had to wait until the train arrived at its final destination in Ormskirk.

However, when she attempted to board another train travelling in the right direction, Lequesne, formerly of Tuebro, was denied.