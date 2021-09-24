Rapist continued to rap while the victim cried, then tried to persuade her that it was her fault.

Before undertaking a campaign of manipulation to dissuade her from pursuing justice, a rapist resumed his attack through the tears of a pupil.

Farzad Shabani pushed back against her attempts to push him away, then got enraged at her desolation after the assault.

He then attempted to persuade her that the assault was her fault before subjecting her to the pain of witnessing him lie in court.

Shabani carried out his attack at a university halls of residence in Liverpool in the early hours of the morning.

“He had sexual intercourse with her at a time when she was not consenting,” prosecutor Nicola Daley said. Even though she yelled at him to stop and pushed him away with her arms, he persisted.”

“She stated how the defendant didn’t even appear to notice when she was crying while the sexual intercourse was still going on,” Ms Daley continued. She described how the defendant became enraged with her when she became upset.”

The student told Liverpool Crown Court in a brave statement that she pushed her family away because she was too ashamed to inform them, and that Shabani “gaslighted and twisted” her, adding, “He convinced me that I deserved it, that it was my fault.”

The 30-year-crime old’s had a significant psychological and physical consequence, with the court hearing revealing that she was initially only in “survival mode.”

“I considered dropping out of university, and I believe a lot of people expected me to do so,” she said.

“I couldn’t get out of bed some days because I didn’t want to face anyone.”

Shabani responded by launching a vengeful social media campaign, which included the establishment of a false Instagram profile through which he attempted to provoke the student into writing answers that he might exploit to undermine her.

Meanwhile, she became suspicious and terrified, fearful that he would track her down.

Her moving speech detailed the courage she had summoned to report her assailant to the authorities and come to the realization that she was not to blame: “I was nearly ashamed of myself for telling the truth… It required a.” “The summary comes to an end.”