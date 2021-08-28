Raphinha makes a transfer hint in the midst of Liverpool rumors.

A number of possible new forwards have been linked with a transfer to Liverpool, and one of them has hinted at their future plans.

Raphinha, a Leeds attacker, has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months, though the rumour has cooled down in recent weeks.

The Brazilian arrived at Elland Road from Rennes in a £17 million deal last summer and has certainly made an impression.

His form has sparked speculation that Liverpool and Manchester United may be interested in signing him this summer, however no reliable news has emerged with less than a week till the deadline.

Now, the 24-year-old has hinted at his future, claiming that a move away from Leeds is unlikely before the transfer market closes on Tuesday.

“I’m overjoyed to be here. Marcelo, the owner, the players, the staff, and the fans have all embraced me with open arms,” Raphinha wrote for The Players’ Tribune.

“The song was sent to me by a friend. I didn’t comprehend anything, but having my own song is a dream come true.

“Last season, all I could think about was playing in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd.

“It was difficult for me to arrive to empty stadiums because the fans were such an important part of what drew me to the Premier League in the first place.

“However, I want to say to all of you Leeds fans that I felt your love and affection even back then. I honestly have no words to express my gratitude for the manner you welcomed me into the club.

“As for last weekend’s match against Everton, it was well worth the wait. That ruckus, man. It was exactly as I remembered. It was all I had hoped for.

“I’m already looking forward to performing in front of you guys again. You’ll be rooting for us. We’ll put on a show for you. And I’ll do everything I can to make you happy.”