Raphael Varane’s injury has been confirmed by Manchester United ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

Raphael Varane is expected to miss Manchester United’s Premier League match against Liverpool after the club announced the defender will be absent “for a number of weeks.”

The centre-back pulled up during France’s 2-1 Nations League final victory against Spain and is expected to miss time.

“Raphael Varane experienced a groin muscle injury at the UEFA Nations League final and has begun therapy at the club,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He’ll be away for a few weeks,” says the narrator.

On Sunday, October 24, Liverpool travels to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

