Rape survivors and LGBT+ persons can feel secure again thanks to a boxing club.

A university student who was raped set up her own boxing club to make people feel safe again.

Lorna Dougherty, 24, founded the Baltic Boxing Club in Liverpool to provide a safe venue for other survivors and LGBT+ people to fight.

The 24-year-old, who grew up in Seaforth, told the ECHO: “When your body has been mistreated in this way, you feel violated, and then you box, it’s as if your body has been turned into a weapon, and it becomes the polar opposite.

“Instead of someone abusing your body, it’s like, ‘Oh, I could utilize my body for positive things,’” she says. “Your body exudes strength and power.”

Lorna was terrified to walk anywhere alone after her attack in 2019. She stated to the ECHO: “I’ve never been afraid of strangers since I’ve been trained to punch people for years. And I’m a jerk. But after that, I was afraid to just go about.

“And I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God, this is exactly how ladies feel all the time.’ And I’ve been extremely fortunate throughout my life.’ It was a nightmare. I didn’t feel like I had any control over my own life.

“For example, if I wanted to go somewhere, it would have to be totally planned, or with someone, and then it would depend on whether or not someone could accompany me, or whether it was at a specific time, and everything would be contingent on external factors.

“I’d given up control over anything I wanted or could do. Then everything spiraled out of control, and you felt like you were losing control of everything, including your thoughts and everything else.

“It basically turns into a gigantic whirlwind. I had no control over any aspect of my life. I couldn’t control my emotions, I couldn’t control what I wanted to do when I wanted to do it, and I couldn’t control my trust.”

Lorna resorted to boxing after her attack, something she had been doing since she was nine years old.

She stated, " "It enables you to concentrate your thoughts. It allows for some clarity. You can do it.