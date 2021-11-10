Rape is suspected in the death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was discovered under her mother’s ex-bed. boyfriend’s

A 10-year-old girl was found strangled to death inside a shack where her mother’s ex-boyfriend lived after she went missing from her school in South Africa last week.

The horrifying discovery was made in the city of Potchefstroom on Monday, according to The South African. The child’s body, identified as Kamogelo, was stashed beneath the man’s bed. It was discovered four days after the youngster vanished.

According to a statement released by the South African Police Service, the guy was charged with murder. On Wednesday, he will be brought before the court.

According to the statement, the accused went to the girl’s school last Thursday and picked her up. The last time anyone saw the child was inside the primary school grounds with the dad.

The suspect, on the other hand, was scheduled to appear in court the following day on a charge of attempted murder stemming from an alleged incident in June 2021. A bench warrant was issued for the individual after he failed to appear in court.

The mother reported her missing after the child failed to return home after school. Following further inquiry, it was discovered that the girl had been kidnapped by the accused, prompting a search for the pair.

“The suspect was apprehended near Zakhele informal settlement in Ikageng on Sunday, November 7, 2021, about 14:00. He was detained right away, but he couldn’t give the cops a complete account of what occurred to the girl “According to the police statement,

The officers arrived at the suspect’s hut the next morning. A search uncovered Kamogelo’s deceased body lying beneath the bed. The infant was most likely strangled to death, according to the statement.

According to the police statement, “the potential that the deceased was raped cannot be ruled out and is under investigation.”

A similar instance was reported in July from South Africa, in which a 35-year-old man allegedly beat his stepdaughter to death and then put her to bed to make it appear as though she was sleeping. The stepfather then called the child’s mother the next day to inform her that the child was not doing well, according to the police. When the mother discovered the girl was dead, she alerted the cops. Neighbors allegedly heard the girl screaming as well, but paid no attention.