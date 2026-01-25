Rape Accused Claims Jealousy Over Barron Trump Messages During Trial

Matvei Rumiantsev, a 22-year-old man on trial for assault and rape, has admitted in court that he felt “jealous” of the attention his alleged victim was giving to Barron Trump, the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump. The trial at London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard explosive details of the altercation, including Rumiantsev’s response to a FaceTime call made by Trump to the woman while Rumiantsev was allegedly assaulting her.

Jealousy Over Alleged Victim’s Contact with Barron Trump

Rumiantsev, a Russian national living in London, is accused of assaulting and raping the woman during a drinking session on January 17, 2025. The woman is said to be friends with 19-year-old Barron Trump, and Rumiantsev was questioned about his feelings toward their interactions. In court, he admitted to being “jealous to some extent” of the attention she was giving to Trump, though he claimed he was upset because he believed she was “leading him on.” The court has heard conflicting accounts of their evening, with Rumiantsev stating that the two had consensual sex twice but prosecutors alleging the opposite, including claims that Rumiantsev later raped, strangled, and assaulted the woman.

The case took a dramatic turn when Rumiantsev allegedly answered the phone to Barron Trump during the assault, turning the screen toward the crying and distressed woman. Prosecutor Serena Gates suggested that Rumiantsev’s actions were aimed at showing dominance over the victim and over Trump, but Rumiantsev denied the accusation, stating that he did not answer the call to demonstrate control over the situation.

The victim later tried to flee the flat in a “hysterical” state, knocking on neighbors’ doors for help. Rumiantsev acknowledged that he may have grabbed her hair and brought her back inside, but denied intentionally hitting her during their struggle. He also recalled preventing her from calling the police at least once. Rumiantsev claimed his emotional state that night was driven by exhaustion and frustration with the woman’s “hysterical behavior,” rather than anger or jealousy.

Rumiantsev also faced questioning about a letter he wrote after his arrest, in which he expressed regret and said he felt “shocked” by the prospect of going to prison. He said he might have been “naive” in his attempt to calm the woman down by showing her face to Barron Trump, though he admitted that his actions may have been a mistake. The trial continues, with the court expected to examine the full context of the evening and the accusations of emotional manipulation and physical assault.