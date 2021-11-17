Ranvir Singh of ITV’s Good Morning Britain describes Ed Balls’ battle as “emotional.”

On today’s Good Morning Britain, Ed Balls discussed his “personal” battle to conquer his stammer.

For the final edition of his hosting role on the ITV news series, the former lawmaker appeared with Susanna Reid.

Ed explained how he first discovered his illness after joining the cabinet.

“I don’t know what it is, but you’ve got the same as me, I think it will stop you getting on,” he stated after I was chosen as an MP.

“I couldn’t do autocue in the Cabinet.” I’ve never been able to read a speech. I would memorize my speeches and then deliver them as if they were spontaneous, but I knew exactly what I was saying.

“Questions in the Commons were a nightmare because you had to read out the exact phrases.”

Ed described how he was told that until he went public with his condition, it would never better.

In 2009, he finally admitted to having a stammer, but he stated he didn’t think it would prevent him from anchoring a morning news show.

“The idea of being on Good Morning Britain, staring at the television, reading the autocue, and getting through a morning like this,” he remarked.

“I would have had a nervous breakdown 12 years ago, but I’m embracing it now.”

“Sometimes things goes wrong, but that’s fine,” Ed continued. In our everyday lives, we are all not fluent in communicating.” Susanna Reid commended Ed’s work, and Ed encouraged others to “own the disease.”

“It’s not something you catch,” he explained. It will never go away. It’s a part of who you are, and once you claim it and declare, “This is who I am,” you’ll be amazed at what you can do.” Ranvir Singh was reading the morning news and was “emotional” following Ed’s motivational message because her son has speech difficulties.

As she tells her son to take a breath and go again, Ranvir sought Ed’s advice.

“I think you should wait and say it’s fine,” Ed replied. It’s all about remaining cool and true to yourself.”