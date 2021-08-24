Ranvir Singh of Good Morning Britain apologizes on air for a wardrobe mishap.

Ranvir Singh of Good Morning Britain apologized after a wardrobe mishap on the show.

On Monday’s edition of ITV News, the 44-year-old broadcaster was joined by Richard Bacon.

It was the penultimate program of the former Blue Peter host’s guest hosting tenure, and the awkward event occurred when he was discussing his time on the BBC show.

“A little bit of a sweaty palm,” Ranvir joked as she adjusted her dress.

The host then went on to talk about the weather until her co-host pointed out the wardrobe malfunction.

“This morning, my top has been described as a little strange,” she stated. I’m sorry, but I keep pulling at it.”

“Laura is in Warwickshire this morning, supposedly on top of a camel,” Ranvir said as she quickly went on to the next piece.

Ranvir had a busy episode since she had to apologize for remarks made by Harry Enfield on Monday’s broadcast.

While remembering on his partnership with Paul Whitehouse, the famed sketch comic cursed.

“I was thinking about Jimmy Tarbuck for some reason, and how we used to take the p**s out of him a lot when we were younger,” he remarked.

The BAFTA award-winning comedy was corrected by Ranvir Singh.

“Hello, language,” she said. Take the piss. “I’m sorry, kids.”