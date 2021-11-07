Random gunfire kills a toddler in a car seat as his mother drives down the freeway.

According to police, a 23-month-old infant was killed after being shot while inside a car going along a California motorway.

At about 2:10 p.m. on November 6, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that a stray bullet had damaged the white Lexus vehicle.

Three children and three adults were believed to be in the car when it was hit by the bullet, but the toddler was the only one who was injured.

According to ABC7, CHP officers arrived on location and said, “I’ve got another call in reporting there’s a youngster bleeding from the head.”

The toddler was taken to Oakland Children’s Hospital after the gunshot, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to the network, the toddler was later recognized as 23-month-old Jasper Wu by family members.

Family relatives told the network that little Jasper was napping in his car seat when the bullet hit him on the way home.

According to ABC7, his mother was driving at the time of the incident.

The CHP Golden Gate Division reported the victim was three years old in a previous Facebook statement, but later revealed the youngster had been brought to a hospital and died after being shot.

“A three-year-old child passenger in the Lexus sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to Oakland Children’s Hospital,” according to the Saturday post.

“The infant died as a result of the gunshot wound. Detectives from the CHP’s Special Investigations Unit, Golden Gate Division, responded and are currently investigating the shooting.” Officers are gathering information concerning the shooting and detectives have asked for public assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 707-917-4491, the CHP’s investigation tip line.

The CHP has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects data from shootings across the United States, the most recent event in Oakland in which a child aged 11 and younger was shot was on Interstate 580 on October 4th.

It also stated that the city’s most recent instance in which a child in that age group died as a result of injuries incurred in a shooting occurred on July 17, 2013.

The shooting took place just days after two toddlers were killed. This is a condensed version of the information.