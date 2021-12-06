Random checks are being conducted by Italian police to enforce COVID vaccination restrictions.

According to the Associated Press, Italian police began performing random inspections on Monday to enforce a new COVID-19 limitation that prohibits the unvaccinated and those who have not recently recovered from the virus from entering indoor restaurants, theaters, and other places.

The inspections arrive at the height of the holiday season, just as the Omicron variety has spread throughout the globe, raising worries of more outbreaks.

Despite having one of the highest immunization rates in Europe, about 3.5 million Italians have yet to receive their first dosage, according to the Associated Press. Through its multitiered Green Pass, Italy’s law enforcement has access to information on an individual’s immunization or testing status.

For admission into the restricted indoor areas, a “super” Green Pass, earned by vaccination or recent recovery from the virus, is necessary. People must also show a “basic” Green Pass, earned through a recent negative test, to use local public transportation and check into hotels, according to the Associated Press.

On Monday, dozens of police officers were stationed at Rome’s transportation hubs to check passengers’ Green Passes and personal identification. According to Stefano Napoli, deputy chief of Rome’s municipal police department, a 50-year-old man was fined $450 for boarding a bus at the northern Flaminio station without presenting a “basic” permit.

“It was about time someone checked it,” Sara Ben, a Rome commuter, said.

Smartphone apps that verify people’s health pass status have been upgraded to prevent those who have only tested negative in the last few days from attending concerts, movies, or performances. The measures are in effect until January 15th.

Milanese were enjoying the first long weekend of the season, which included a festival for Saint Ambrose’s patron saint on Tuesday and a national holiday on Wednesday, leaving commuter roads more deserted than usual. However, there were minimal checks in the area surrounding the main Central Station, whether for regional trains, local buses, or subways.

Veronica Bianchi, a commuter, stated her health pass was not examined on a regional train to Milan. “But they didn’t even check the ticket,” she added.

She supports the government’s efforts to urge more people to be vaccinated, noting that those in their 20s, like herself, are more likely to do so.

