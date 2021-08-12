Rand Paul’s wife is said to have lost money on a Gilead stock purchase that was not disclosed until 16 months later.

Senator Rand Paul’s wife is said to have lost money on a stock transaction for a COVID-19 therapy firm that was declared 16 months late.

On February 26, 2020, Kelley Paul purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of stock in Gilead Sciences, which makes the antiviral medicine remdesivir, according to a statutory disclosure filed by Paul on Wednesday. The investment was made after Congress had been briefed on COVID-19’s threat, but before the general public was aware of it.

Kelsey Cooper, the senator’s spokesperson, said in a statement that Kelley Paul put her own money into the transaction and lost money. Cooper referred to the senator’s refusal to reveal the trade as an oversight.

Cooper stated, “Last year, Dr. Paul submitted the reporting form for an investment made by his wife using her own earnings, an investment in which she lost money.” “While preparing to file his yearly financial report for the previous year, he discovered that the form had not been transmitted and immediately notified the filing office and requested assistance. He filed both reports yesterday in line with that direction.”

The purchase of the shares should have been declared within 45 days under the Stock Act, which was introduced in 2012 to prevent MPs from engaging in insider trading.

After receiving the first of multiple briefings on the coronavirus’s economic and public health threats, word of the coming peril began to circulate through Congress in late January 2020.

Paul joins a growing list of lawmakers from both parties who have faced investigation for stock trading during the outbreak, which was declared a pandemic in March 2020, and was made 16 months late.

On the day Kelley Paul bought Gilead, the stock was trading at around $75 per share. In April 2020, it climbed to almost $84 per share before plummeting. The stock is presently trading at around $70 per share.

The senator from Kentucky isn’t the only member of Congress to reveal trades that critics claim were timed to profit from the outbreak. He’s also not the first person to fail to report trades inside the required time frame.

Nonetheless, the $1,001 to $15,000 range.