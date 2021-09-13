Rally in the US Capitol this weekend to paint the January 6 rioters as political prisoners.

According to the Associated Press, a forthcoming gathering at the United States Capitol is expected to focus on claims that people prosecuted for their roles in the January 6 attacks on the building are “political prisoners.” The demonstration was planned by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign adviser who has been promoting it and similar rallies on the basis that the prosecution of those engaged in the attack is unjust.

In a July news release, he added, “I am very proud of all of the brave patriots who participated in these rallies under the same threat to their liberties as so many who are now being detained in prison for a nonviolent exercise of their First Amendment rights.”

The message of the upcoming gathering is one of the latest attempts to recast the events of January 6, when Trump supporters stormed and penetrated the Capitol in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified, according to the Associated Press. Some speculated that the attack was perpetrated by antifa members on the left, while others compared the rioters to tourists.

“Some people are calling it January 6 trutherism,” said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, which studies extremist movements. “They’re rewriting the narrative to make it seem like January 6 was no big deal, when it was a damn big deal and an attack on our democracy,” she said.

Overall, the attempted whitewashing of the January 6 attack risks further dividing an already split country that is slipping away from what were once common facts and a shared commitment to civic order and toward an unsettling new normal.

As the next election approaches, instead of a nation rebuilding eight months after the horrific assault, it is at risk of ripping itself apart even more.

The size and ferocity of the gathering on Saturday are unknown, but law enforcement appears to be taking no chances. Security fencing has been sought around the Capitol, and reinforcements have been sent in to support the Capitol Police, whose leadership has been chastised and summarily removed for their handling of the January 6 incident.

