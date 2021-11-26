Ralf Rangnick was unable to sign Liverpool defender and top Premier League striker Jordan Henderson.

While still at Charlton Athletic, Ralf Rangnick wanted to recruit defender Joe Gomez, but was given Jamie Vardy as a replacement.

Rangnick, who is about to take over as interim manager at Manchester United, admired the 24-year-old centre-back but was unable to persuade him to relocate to Germany.

Leipzig was in the second division at the time, but they were fast climbing through the rankings, and in 2016 they were promoted to the Bundesliga.

However, the progress was unable to persuade the England international, who stayed at Charlton and went to Liverpool in 2015.

Rangnick has previously stated that he wanted to sign Gomez but turned down Vardy in the process.

“We were flying back from London to Leipzig with his agency, keen to sign Joe Gomez, who later selected Liverpool,” he told Sport Bild in 2016.

“On the plane, the agent remarked to me, ‘Mr Rangnick, it’s a sad shame you’re so picky about who you sign and only go for players under the age of 24, because I’ve got someone who would be excellent for you.’

“It was Jamie Vardy,” says the narrator.

Rangnick took over as director of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow early this year, but he’s already set to take on a new role with United in the Premier League.

United have agreed to an agreement that will see him serve as interim manager until the end of the season before moving into a two-year consultant post, according to reports on Friday.

Holding up for a move to Liverpool paid off handsomely for Gomez, who has won the Champions League and Premier League with the club in the last six years.

He is currently out with a calf injury that has kept him out of all of Liverpool’s games in November.